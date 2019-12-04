Jay Chou is Spotify Singapore's top artist

Mandopop star Jay Chou is the artist Singapore music fans listen to the most on Spotify, the streaming giant revealed in its year-end wrap. The Taiwanese was also the top artist here last year.

Chou has not released any albums since 2016's Jay Chou's Bedtime Stories, but has put out successful singles in the past year, including Won't Cry with Mayday singer Ashin.

K-pop and English pop are also big among Spotify listeners here as Chou is followed by South Korean group BTS, English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, Singapore Mandopop star JJ Lin and American singer Ariana Grande.

The most-streamed song among Spotify users here is Senorita, a pop duet by celebrity couple, Canadian singer Shawn Mendes and Cuban-American singer Camilla Cabello. It is also Spotify's most popular song worldwide, garnering more than one billion streams globally.

Lin retained his position as the top Singapore artist, followed by fellow Mandopop star Stefanie Sun, rising English pop artist Jasmine Sokko, Mandopop singer Tanya Chua and English pop singer-songwriter Gentle Bones.

Lin released several singles in the past year, including hit songs The Story Of Us and The Right Time.

Other popular songs among Spotify listeners here are BTS and American singer Halsey's Boy With Luv, Taiwanese singer Eric Chou's What's Wrong, Grande's 7 Rings and American hip-hop artists Post Malone and Swae Lee's Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse).

Mendes' self-titled 2018 album was the top album among Singapore listeners.

Globally, Spotify's top artists this year are Post Malone, American singers Billie Eilish and Grande, Sheeran and Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny.