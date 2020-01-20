Jay Chou celebrates 41st birthday with lots of pink at party

Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou turned 41 on Saturday (Jan 18) and saw a lot of pink at his birthday party.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "Thank you everyone for my birthday wishes. Lots of love. Pink birthday cake, pink champagne, pink present."

In one of the photos, he was seen in matching green jackets with his wife, actress-model Hannah Quinlivan, 26, as they posed with Chou's mother, Madam Yeh Hui-mei, behind the birthday cake.

There were five figures representing Chou's family on top of the cake - Madam Yeh, Chou, Quinlivan and their two children - four-year-old daughter Hathaway and two-year-old son Jaylen Romeo. The two children, though, were not seen in any of the photos.

Chou's good friend, Singaporean singer JJ Lin, was also at the party.

Chou thanked another Singaporean singer, Tanya Chua, on Instagram for covering two of his songs, Failure At Love and Won't Cry.

"Really happy to receive this right before my birthday," he wrote.

The Mandopop king also posted a video of himself playing with a giant magic ball - a gift from magician Will Tsai, who commented in the post that he wished Chou's charm would increase further in the new year.

Chou was in Singapore recently as he held two concerts at the National Stadium for his latest Carnival World Tour. He also made the news for settling the bills for fans he met at a bar.

Related Story A man of his word: Jay Chou settles bills for fans at Atlas bar