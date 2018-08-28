Jay Chou and wife soak up the sun in Sentosa

Following a surprise visit to a local bak kut teh joint, Mandopop king Jay Chou was again spotted in Singapore, this time with his wife, actress Hannah Quinlivan (both above), in tow.

On Sunday, the 39-year-old posted an Instagram photo of himself and a friend with their pet dogs. He captioned the photo in Mandarin: "At the Sentosa beach, where walking your dog on the weekends is a trend."

While his 25-year-old wife did not appear in the picture, she had posted her own Instagram photos hours before Chou's post. Members of the public who spotted the couple and posted photos on social media tagged the location as Tanjong Beach Club. This is the second time Chou has been spotted in public here over the weekend. Last Saturday, he dropped in at the Balestier branch of Founder Bah Kut Teh Cafeteria, where he is said to be a regular.