Jason Mraz's only Asian show this year is in Singapore in October

SINGAPORE - Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is set to serenade Singapore at the National Stadium on Oct 27, as part of the programme at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals tennis tournament.

This will be the only show in Asia this year for the singer behind smash hits like I'm Yours and Lucky. He will be here not long after the release of his first album in four years, Know., which comes out on Aug 10. It includes the singles Have It All and Unlonely.

Tickets for the show, titled Good Vibes with Jason Mraz, are priced from $108 to $248.

Priority ticket sales for Jason Mraz Fan Club members kick off on July 24 at 10am; American Express Centurion card holders on July 25 at 10am; and all other eligible American Express card holders on July 26 at 10am, via Sports Hub Tix (www.sportshubtix.sg, 3158-8588), Indoor Stadium box office and SingPost outlets. Public sales start on July 27 at 10am.

The concert comes at the tail end of the final Singapore edition of the WTA Finals, which features top stars from the women's tennis world and will run from Oct 21 to Oct 28.

There are also ticket bundles for those who wish to catch both the tennis matches and the concert, as well as upgrades for existing WTA finals ticket-buyers at a one-day only presale on July 24 at WTAFinals.com

Mraz last performed in Singapore in 2014 at The Star Theatre. This will be his first show at the National Stadium.