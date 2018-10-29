Jason Mraz returns to Singapore in May 2019

SINGAPORE - Off the back of his show in Singapore last Saturday (Oct 27), American singer-songwriter Jason Mraz returns yet again - this time with a concert at The Star Theatre on May 11 next year.

Tickets priced at $98, $128, $158 and $198 will be available via www.apactix.com, the hotline 3158 8588, box offices at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, The Star Performing Arts Centre as well as all SingPost outlets.

Pre-sale tickets for Mraz's fan club members and subscribers to concert organiser Lushington's mailing list will go on sale from 10am on Nov 6, until 11.59pm on Nov 7. Public sales start at 10am on Nov 9.

The quick return to Singapore is part of a six-city Asian tour next May that includes stops in Manila, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Taipei and Shanghai.

Mraz, 41, played to a crowd of 15,000 at the National Stadium last weekend as part of the closing concert of the Singapore edition of the WTA Finals women's tennis tournament. It was his only show in Asia this year.

Befitting of the concert's title "Good Vibes", the Grammy-winner piled on the positivity. During the show, he mostly drew on material from his sixth and latest album Know, which was released in August this year.