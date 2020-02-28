Japanese rockers One OK Rock to perform in Singapore in May 2020

SINGAPORE - Japanese rock icons One OK Rock will be back here on May 9 for a show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Tickets ranging from $108 to $228 go on sale via Apactix.com, the Singapore Sports Hub and The Star Performing Arts Centre box offices, and all SingPost outlets on March 7.

The quartet, made up of Taka, Toru, Ryota and Tomoya, are no strangers to Singapore. They performed at the same venue in 2018 when they brought their Ambitions Asia tour here, and opened for English mega popstar Ed Sheeran at the National Stadium in 2019.

This time, the post-hardcore and pop rock group, which formed in 2005, are touring their ninth studio album Eye of the Storm, which was released in February 2019.

As part of their Asia tour, they will also be travelling to Bangkok, Seoul, Manila, Hong Kong, Jakarta and Taipei.