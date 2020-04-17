Japanese news anchor has Covid-19

TOKYO • Do not go to work if you are unwell. It is a message that has been resonating throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese newscaster Yuta Tomikawa did not get the memo, as he turned up for work sick in the days before he tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday last week.

Tomikawa, 43, is the main news anchor from Monday to Thursday at TV Asahi's Hodo Station.

His case has sparked a backlash, as it was disclosed that he felt unwell as early as April 3, when he had a fever of 38 deg C.

He was still sick on April 4 and told his producer he would see a doctor the next day, a Sunday, though he did not do so in the end as he felt better.

He returned to work on Monday last week, but viewers noticed the day after that his voice was hoarse and he was coughing during the broadcast.

While climbing the stairs on Wednesday last week, he had trouble breathing, but went to work the next day.

Finally, on Friday last week, he saw a doctor and was tested for the coronavirus.

He said in a statement from the hospital that he did not know where he could have got infected, as he had not attended any gathering nor done outdoor reporting since late last month.

On Wednesday this week, he issued an apology through Hodo Station, saying he would reflect on how he had not informed his supervisor or company about his condition.

The station's chief producer and programme director have also tested positive for the virus.

The premises have been closed for three days for disinfection.

All employees involved in producing the news programme have been told to stop work and quarantine themselves at home. Staff from other units have been deployed to run the programme.

Staff are also required to take their temperature every morning, and to inform the company and stay home if they have a fever.

The station's popular music programme, Music Station, has also suspended live recording till late this month.