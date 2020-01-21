Japanese actress and former porn star Sola Aoi holds wedding in Hawaii

Japanese actress and former porn star Sola Aoi announced her marriage to Japanese artist DJ Non on New Year's Day two years ago.

But the couple did not have a proper wedding then and even after she gave birth to twin boys in May last year.

On Sunday (Jan 19), Aoi, 36, and DJ Non, 45, finally had a wedding - in Hawaii.

Aoi posted on Instagram a photo of herself in a wedding dress on Monday, which was captioned, "I had a wedding in Hawaii".

Her husband DJ Non had earlier posted on Instagram a backview photo of them - him in a wedding suit and her in a wedding dress, adding that they had taken their children with them to Hawaii.

He also posted a backview photo of the twins in baby chairs.

Aoi posted two more photos of herself in a wedding dress on Tuesday, which were captioned, "Hawaii wedding".

Aoi, who acted in her first adult video at age 18, has acted in television dramas such as Jyouou in 2005 and Galileo in 2007. She announced her retirement from the adult entertainment industry in 2017.