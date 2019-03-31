Janet Jackson punishing HBO for showing film that accuses Michael Jackson of sex abuse?

NEW YORK - As the youngest in the family, Janet Jackson was determined to "make it on my own".

"I wanted to stand on my own two feet. But never in a million years did I expect to follow in (her famous brothers') footsteps. Tonight, your baby sister has made it in," she said at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York.

While the 52-year-old spoke at length on Friday (March 29) about her family, she did not mention Leaving Neverland, a documentary about two men who say Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children.

She did not perform her hits at the event, sparking talk that this was her own way to hit back at HBO, which broadcast the documentary.

HBO will also broadcast Friday's ceremony on April 27.

At the event, she gave a shoutout to her two-year-old son Eissa.

"He wakes me up every single morning singing his own melodies. I want you to know that you are my heart, you are my life, and you have shown me the meaning of real, unconditional love."

The other inductees were Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Def Leppard, Cure, Roxy Music and Zombies.