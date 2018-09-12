Jamie Oliver nabs intruder

LONDON • Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has the stomach for a fight when it comes to tackling crime.

He was described as a "hero" after confronting and chasing an intruder who broke into his North London home last week.

Oliver, 43, initially set out to investigate a commotion coming from his neighbour's house. Instead, he found himself "face to face" with the burglar who was attempting to smash his way into his £8.9-million (S$16-million) mansion at around 7pm.

According to British newspaper Metro, Oliver's wife Jools and their five children were at home then and were "very scared".

A source said: "Jamie went absolutely mad and sprinted after the man down the street before catching up with him and pinning him to the floor."

The intruder reportedly targeted a string of other houses in the area, including that of Oliver's neighbour and another believed to belong to British supermodel Kate Moss.

Speaking to Metro, Oliver said he had no choice but to confront the man, given the tiny window he had to stop the incident from getting much worse.

He added: "I didn't have a choice, so it wasn't really about bravery. It was a very odd, unfortunately frightening scenario."