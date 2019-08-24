Jamie Foxx defends Sela Vave in his separation from Katie Holmes

NEW YORK• Sela Vave is not a homewrecker, said Jamie Foxx.

The record producer-actor has come out to defend the singer after she was blamed over Foxx's separation from Katie Holmes after a six-year relationship.

Foxx, 51, and Vave, 21, were seen holding hands outside a Los Angeles nightclub last week. She has also posted several photos of them together on her Instagram account. But Foxx, giving his side of the story on Instagram Live, said he had always taken a nurturing approach towards his artists.

"When I met Ed Sheeran, I didn't know him from Adam. He slept on my couch for six weeks - he ended up going on to do great things," Foxx said of the British superstar.

"(Actor-rapper) Nick Cannon was 13 years old, he would sleep in my old house. Before (singer) Ne-Yo was Ne-Yo, he would come to the crib," Foxx noted.

He revealed that he was introduced to Vave, who has reportedly moved into his home, by one of his artists. Explaining why they were holding hands, he said: "I'm escorting her to my car, to put her in the car - my artist, who hangs out with my kids and is as young as my daughter."

"I spoke to that girl's mum and she put her trust in me," Foxx added.

Vave has also come out fighting.

Sharing Foxx's video on her Instagram account, she wrote in a caption: "For the people who care… here is the true story… for everyone else, you can keep talking and calling me a slut, home wrecker, gold digger, that I should die, and whatever else you want."