James Corden tapped to host Tony Awards again

NEW YORK (DPA) - The Late Late Show's James Corden will hit the stage again for the 73rd Tony Awards show this summer.

CBS announced that he will host this year's ceremony from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. It will be the second time the English comedian has handled the gig.

Corden hosted 2016's Tony Awards, which drew the largest audience in 15 years and won an Emmy for outstanding special class programme.

In 2012, he won a Tony himself for his lead performance in One Man, Two Guvnors.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to host the Tony Awards," Corden, 40, said.

"The Broadway community is very dear to my heart, and I'm beyond proud to be part of this incredibly special night."

Tony Awards nominations will be announced on April 30, and the show will air live on June 9 on CBS.