James Bond author Ian Fleming's steamy letters to wife go on sale

LONDON (AFP) - Sexually-charged letters between James Bond creator Ian Fleming and his wife Ann were put up for auction on Tuesday (Nov 12), part of a collection of correspondence that also charts the success of his 007 books.

They first met in 1934, when she was married to her first husband, but they did not tie the knot until 1952 - the year Fleming wrote Casino Royale, his first novel about the super spy.

The letters reveal the intensity of their relationship, particularly before they married.

In one, Ann wrote to ask Fleming to "put me in your bed with a raw cowhide whip in my hand so as I can keep you well behaved for 40 years".

The collection contains more than 160 letters written by both of them, estimated to fetch up to £300,000 (S$525,000) ahead of the Dec 3-10 sale.

The letters begin when he was working in intelligence during World War II, cover his journalism and the creation of Bond, including time spent writing at his Goldeneye estate in Jamaica.

Their correspondence describes a life of glamour and privilege but also, as the years progress, an increasing bitterness in their life together.

"You mention 'bad old bachelor days' - the only person you stopped sleeping with when they ceased was me," Ann complained in one letter.

Fleming also describes the extraordinary process of writing a Bond book a year.

"I have written a third of it in one week - a chapter a day. I expect I shall get stuck soon but to date it does well & interests me," he wrote of what would become From Russia, With Love.

"The first half is about Russia & that has always interested me. They have decided to murder Bond. A beautiful spy called Titania Romanova is about to appear."