Jagger posts comeback photo after surgery

NEW YORK • Street Fighting Man singer Mick Jagger is back on his feet, posting his first photograph since undergoing heart valve replacement surgery in New York.

"A walk in the park," the 75-year-old tweeted, alongside a photo which shows him standing casually before trees in bloom.

The post prompted thousands of fans, including fellow rockers Lenny Kravitz and Jools Holland, to send their good wishes. "Yeah man," Kravitz wrote on Instagram.

The flamboyant Rolling Stones singer's post came one week after he said he was "feeling much better and on the mend" following what media sources said was a successful minimally invasive procedure.

The trans-catheter aortic valve replacement allowed him to avoid major surgery that would open his chest. Doctors accessed his heart valve through the femoral artery in his thigh, Billboard said, meaning he needs rest to ensure there is no severe bleeding.

The British rocker, who has eight children, has maintained his energetic stage persona well into his 70s.

