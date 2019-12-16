Jacqueline Wong puts scandal behind her on return to HK

HONG KONG • Her first day back in Hong Kong after an eight-month absence has turned out fine for TVB actress Jacqueline Wong.

Her sister Scarlett turned up at Jacqueline's apartment block in Yau Tong around 9am last Saturday after Jacqueline, 30 - who was caught kissing married singer Andy Hui, 52, in April - came back from the United States earlier that day.

She had fled there to escape the public backlash.

Around 11.30am, Scarlett, 37, came out of the building but did not answer queries about whether the siblings had had a tearful reunion.

At the height of the scandal, she told the media Jacqueline knew she had done wrong and needed time to come to terms with the backlash.

Meanwhile, top TVB executive Virginia Lok said last Saturday the broadcaster would talk to Jacqueline after Christmas, reported the Asianenews portal.

She said TVB wants the actress to spend time with her loved ones after her return to Hong Kong.

Initially, it had put her shows on hold, even reshooting her scenes in drama Forensic Heroes IV.

But TVB reportedly found itself short of content when the unrest in Hong Kong prevented it from releasing shows that feature the police or triads.

The police have been slammed for over-reacting to protesters.

TVB dealt with the content shortfall by pulling Jacqueline's drama, Finding Her Voice, out of cold storage in October. With that show earning decent ratings, TVB has scheduled another of her shows, The Maid Alliance, in the upcoming Chinese New Year period.

Her Saturday arrival in Hong Kong was seen by some people as being orchestrated by TVB. They said it was strange the media were tipped off and that she made no attempt to wear a mask or dark glasses to hide her identity.

Her comments to reporters at the airport also seemed scripted, with her giving thanks to those who had stood by her and that she was putting the mistake she made behind her.

"I really want to continue walking forward," she said.

But as she walked to a waiting vehicle, she was pursued by the reporters and that was when she seemed to lose some of her poise, choosing to answer only certain questions.

No, she said, she was not in financial trouble, when asked about reports of her being sued by companies - over aborted marketing campaigns in the wake of the scandal.

No, she did not change her name in the US, she said, adding that talk about her switching to the real-estate industry was not true.

But she ignored questions over whether she told former boyfriend Kenneth Ma, 45, about her return.