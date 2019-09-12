Jacqueline Wong makes comeback, Kenneth Ma tapped for TVB drama sequel

Jacqueline Wong and Kenneth Ma have not reconciled since she was caught kissing singer Andy Hui in a taxi in April.

But, on the career front, both have reasons to be happy over how they have inadvertently benefited from the current tense situation in Hong Kong.

Wong's shows were put in cold storage by her employer TVB after her scandal broke.

But with Hong Kong now facing demonstrations, the broadcaster has been careful not to screen shows that depict the police or the triads which were linked to assaults on pro-democracy supporters in Yuen Long MTR station in July.

Still, the show must go on and TVB reportedly has had to reshuffle its programming, including tapping shows that feature Wong.

Now comes news that her show Finding Her Voice is slated for prime-time airing, from Oct 7.

Asked if Wong would return from the United States - where she fled to after the scandal - to promote the show, its producer told Oriental Daily News that TVB did not tell him that she could not do so.

Related Story Jacqueline Wong set for early comeback after TVB puts on hold shows about police or triads

Related Story Fans urge Kenneth Ma to date actress Natalie Tong after his break-up with Jacqueline Wong

But he could not contact her and did not get a reply from Wong after he sent her a text message to inform her that Finding Her Voice had received a rollout clearance.

Ma, meanwhile, has been tapped to star in a sequel to hit TVB drama Who Wants A Baby?.

The original show featured Ali Lee and Lai Lok Yi in the main roles.

But after Lee was dropped from the sequel, supposedly over her pro-democracy views, TVB apparently decided that it did not make sense for Lai to be paired up with Eliza Sam, Lee's replacement.

Hence, Lai was dropped too and Ma was roped in.

Lai said he understood the new casting decisions, saying: "If one of us is missing in the sequel, then it wouldn't be the same. So using a new cast is the right thing to do."

Ma would only say diplomatically that if his employer gives him new work, it is his duty to do it.