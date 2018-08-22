Jacky Wu orders son to quit show business

TAIPEI • It is probably one of the shortest entertainment careers Taiwan has ever seen.

Taiwanese television host Jacky Wu has ordered his son to quit the entertainment industry after the younger Wu's social media post went viral.

Rick Wu, 19, had posted on Instagram that he would bomb the Taipei City Hall if his girlfriend did not recover from an illness.

He apologised on Facebook later and claimed that it was a "joke" and "trash talk" between him and his friends from the army.

He admitted that he has made a "stupid mistake" and said that someone with an ulterior motive took a screenshot of the post on his private Instagram account.

He continued in his Facebook post that he was willing to comply with police investigations and would bear any consequences.

The Taipei Times said that Rick reported to a police station in Taipei on Sunday and was questioned by the police for about one hour.

Rick, who goes by the stage name LucyPIE, has just joined the entertainment industry for 23 days.

At a news conference meant to announce his debut album on Monday, he apologised again together with his father.

Jacky Wu announced on Rick's behalf that his son is leaving the entertainment industry, saying that the industry "did not need someone like you, and that the most unforgivable mistake is stupidity", Apple Daily reported.

Rick stressed at the press conference that he is not a military fan and does not like to play with guns.

He is the only son of Jacky Wu and is studying in the prestigious Berklee College of Music in the United States.

The incident brings to mind the case of Sun An-tso, son of Taiwanese celebrity couple Sun Peng and Di Ying, who was charged in the US this year with threatening to conduct a mass shooting in the high school he attended.