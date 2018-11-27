Jackie Chan's estranged daughter marries partner

HONG KONG • Jackie Chan's estranged daughter Etta Ng posted online yesterday that she has married her 31-year-old girlfriend, Canadian Internet celebrity Andi Autumn.

Ng, 19, put up a photo of the two wearing white dresses and holding a marriage certificate dated Nov 8.

Media reports said the duo registered their marriage in Canada, where they had moved to after they started dating last year.

Ng captioned the photo, writing: "We have all been hurt but if you can dream of love, you can find it. Love is kind, it does not judge.

"Love is both strength and weakness. Love can make change. Love wins."

Her mother is former beauty queen Elaine Ng, who revealed her affair with action star Chan in 1999.

Etta's relationship with Autumn made news in April when Ng said in a YouTube video that they were facing hard times.

"We've been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents. We pretty much slept under a bridge and other things."

Autumn added in the video: "I've asked all my family for help and everyone just keeps sending us to the direction of shelters where they know we will be split up."

Elaine had shot back at them then, with website Coconuts quoting her as saying: "I feel that if they have no money, they should go find work.

"They shouldn't film a clip telling others they are broke and who Etta's father is. People all over the world work hard and don't rely on someone else's fame to get money."