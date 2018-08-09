Jackie Chan and crew rescued from mudslide during filming of Project X

Hong Kong martial artist and movie star Jackie Chan had to be rescued last Friday (Aug 3) after he and his film crew were stuck in a sudden mudslide.

Chan wrote on his blog: "The weather suddenly changed and our crew were caught in a massive mudslide!"

Several of the crew's production trucks became stuck in the mud and had to be towed out. Many of the crew members were also frightened by the sudden mudslide, Chan wrote.

The post, originally written in Chinese and posted to social media website Weibo, did not indicate where the mudslide happened.

The South China Morning Post noted that parts of southern China, especially in Yunnan Province, were hit by heavy rainfall last week, which may have caused flooding and mudslides.

Chan and his crew were filming his upcoming movie Project X, which will also star American wrestling icon John Cena.

In his post, Chan offered his thanks to the people who came to help and apologised to the crew members who were frightened by the mudslide.

He wrote: "Our production team will learn from this experience; be more alert to the weather conditions, do our best to protect our crew members and ensure that working conditions are absolutely safe."