J-pop idol group Arashi's hiatus marks the end of an era

SINGAPORE - Japanese boyband Arashi announced on Sunday (Jan 27) that they will go on indefinite hiatus at the end of next year.
At a lighthearted press conference, the members laughed and joked and group leader Satoshi Ohno, 38, said that he wanted to take a break to enjoy freedom and lead "an ordinary life".
