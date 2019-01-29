J-pop idol group Arashi's hiatus marks the end of an era

Arashi, which debuted in 1999 as a bunch of teenagers, remain one of Japan's best-selling acts of all time. The five-member group host two regular television programmes and the individual members appear in variety shows, television dramas, films and stage plays.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM WWW.J-STORM.CO.JP
SINGAPORE - Japanese boyband Arashi announced on Sunday (Jan 27) that they will go on indefinite hiatus at the end of next year.

At a lighthearted press conference, the members laughed and joked and group leader Satoshi Ohno, 38, said that he wanted to take a break to enjoy freedom and lead "an ordinary life".

