J. J. Abrams sorry for Evangeline Lilly's Lost scene

NEW YORK • Evangeline Lilly (above), who plays superheroine Wasp in Ant-Man And The Wasp, has caused another buzz, with her comments of a traumatic time shooting acclaimed television series Lost.

The stink she raised has led the show's creator J. J. Abrams to try to take the sting out of the situation by issuing an apology, reported the Deadline portal.

"Our response to Evie's comments in the media was to immediately reach out to her to profoundly apologise for the experience she detailed while working on Lost," read a statement.

"We have not yet connected with her, but remain deeply and sincerely sorry. No person should ever feel unsafe at work."

Lilly, 39, revealed in a recent podcast interview that she was "mortified and trembling" after filming a particular Lost scene.

"In Season 3, I'd had a bad experience on set with being basically cornered into doing a scene partially naked and I felt I had no choice in the matter," Lilly said.

"And I was mortified and I was trembling and when it finished, I was crying my eyes out and I had to go on to do a very formidable, very strong scene."

She added: "In Season 4, another scene came up where Kate (her character) was undressing and I fought very hard to have that scene to be under my control and I failed to control it again.

"And so, I then said: 'That's it, no more. You can write whatever you want - I won't do it. I will never take my clothes off on this show again' and I didn't."

Lilly, who won a Golden Globe nomination for her role in Lost, which ran on ABC from 2004 to 2010, has since stuck to her guns.

"It's not because I think there's anything wrong with doing nudity. It's because I don't trust that I can be comfortable and safe.

"I'm lucky. I'm in a privileged position because I can be picky.

"I feel for women who are struggling to come up in the industry and don't know how to navigate that."