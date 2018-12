On Monday, South Korean-Japanese girl group Iz*One (above) were named best new female artist at the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards in Seoul. However, an online poll had put Iz*One in second place, behind (G)i-dle. But a spokesman for Mnet, a South Korean pay television music channel, said online votes were not the only deciding factor, adding that Iz*One have higher digital sales than (G)i-dle.