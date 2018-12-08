It's the worst year of my life, says Ariana Grande

NEW YORK • Ariana Grande, who was named Billboard magazine's Woman of the Year on Thursday, is not making a song and dance about her latest feat.

The singer, whose current single Thank U, Next is topping charts, said at the ceremony in New York: "I find it interesting that this has been one of the best years of my career and the worst of my life. But as far as my personal life goes, I really have no idea what I'm doing."

Grande, 25, recently broke off her engagement to Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson.

"I just want to say if you're someone out there who has no idea what this next chapter for you brings, you're not alone in that," she added at the 2018 Billboard Women In Music event.

Cyndi Lauper, 65, who received an Icon Award, called for further change in the industry.

She said that when she started in the 1980s, "they had quotas of women they would sign. I actually did a showcase and the guy said to me, 'Well, we got Debbie (Harry), Patti (Smith) - we got our quota of women.' We need to share our stories and stick together and promote each other".

Other women feted included Janelle Monae, 33, and Kacey Musgraves for their trailblazing and innovative ways.