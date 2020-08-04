It's really over as Show Lo unfollows Grace Chow

It looks like there is no hope of reconciliation between Taiwanese pop star Show Lo and his former girlfriend Grace Chow.

Chow, 31, confirmed what many had suspected when she announced in April that she had broken up with Lo, her boyfriend of nine years.

The Chinese influencer accused Lo of hosting sex parties and having "improper relations" with television host Linda Chien, one of his co-hosts on long-running variety programme 100% Entertainment (1997 to present).

She then unfollowed Lo, who turned 41 last Thursday, on several social media platforms, including Weibo and Instagram.

However, he did not follow suit and apologised soon after she accused him of cheating on her.

Lo put out a long social media post in May, where he detailed their relationship and apologised to her again.

Some saw the post as an attempt to woo back his former girlfriend, while others said he was trying to salvage his affected image. He has been dropped from several variety shows in China after her explosive revelations on social media.

There was talk of a reconciliation after Chow posted on social media a photo of her clubbing with Lo's good friend, Chinese street dancer Mr Three, last week. This was swiftly refuted by her.

Lo seems to have taken the hint, as sharp-eyed netizens noticed on Sunday that he has unfollowed Chow on several social media platforms.

He has also unfollowed Chien, 36, on Instagram, although he is still following her on Weibo.