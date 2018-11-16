It's a wrap for Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood wearing a dress made of bubble wrap which Brad Paisley (both left) gave her. Donnie Yen in Iceman: The Time Traveler, which did badly at the box office.
NASHVILLE • It was probably not in the script when Brad Paisley bluntly asked Carrie Underwood, his co-host at the Country Music Association Awards, the name of her baby.

"Johnny or June? Tim or Faith? George or Tammy?" he threw up names before she finally relented, saying: "It's a Willie."

Paisley, a singer-songwriter, had earlier given Underwood, who is expecting her second child, a bubble wrap dress.

"I don't know if you all heard, but two days after last year's show, she took a really bad fall," Paisley told the audience.

"So tonight that's not gonna happen again. Not on my watch! Put this on."

On Wednesday, at the event in Nashville, it was instead voters who fell - for her talent, that is.

Underwood took home Female Vocalist of the Year while Chris Stapleton won the male vocalist award.

