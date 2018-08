Mandopop singer-songwriter Wang Leehom welcomed his third child - a boy - with wife Lee Jinglei, 32, last Friday.

The 42-year-old singer disclosed on his Instagram account that his son's name is Wang Jiayao.

He added that both mother and child are healthy and doing well.

The couple have two older daughters - Jiali, four, and Jiana, one. Wang married Lee, then a 27-year-old graduate student in Columbia University, in 2013.