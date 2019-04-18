Italian football club Roma tells players not to take photos with rapper Drake

LOS ANGELES - Drake may score on the music charts but seems to have a record of not helping athletes to be on song in the sporting arena.

Playing safe, perhaps, Italian football club Roma has told its players not to pose for photographs with the singer.

"All Roma players banned from taking photos with Drake until the end of the season," the club posted, careful not to put efforts to qualify for the Champions League in jeopardy.

According to CNN, Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang went to Drake's London concert just three days before the team stumbled in a recent Premier League game against Everton.

Paul Pogba caught Drake's concert in Manchester before Manchester United lost to Wolves in the FA Cup.

The BBC noted that Drake attended tennis star Serena Williams' matches in 2015 when she fell to Roberta Vinci in the US Open.

Another evidence of the musician's reported streak of bringing bad luck to athletes?

In 2018, he spent time with Conor McGregor before the mixed martial arts icon lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov.