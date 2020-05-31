It is confirmed - Jordan Chan's wife, actress Cherrie Ying, has given birth to her second child

It is confirmed this time.

Hong Kong actress Cherrie Ying and her husband, singer-actor Jordan Chan, are now parents of two children.

In a Weibo post late on Friday (May 29), the 36-year-old posted a photo of herself, Chan and their six-year-old son Jasper exposing their tummies together, with the caption, "Being grateful to be a family of four". However, the newborn was not in the photo.

The post was later shared by Chan, 52, who wrote, "It has been tough on you, dear wife. Mothers are great."

While both did not disclose the baby's gender, Hong Kong media reported that it was a boy.

The couple announced at Chan's concert in Taipei last December that Ying was three months pregnant. There was talk earlier this month that she had given birth after she posted on Instagram a photo of a bowl of fish soup and wondered if it could help her produce more breast milk.

Chan and Ying married in 2010 after going public with their romance in 2007. Chan gained new fans after he and Jasper took part in the fifth season of Chinese reality show, Where Are We Going, Dad?, in 2017.