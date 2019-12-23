Isn't that woman his wife? Ed Sheeran ropes in spouse for first time to star in his music video

Love is the spice that Ed Sheeran, 28, and his wife Cherry Seaborn, 27, use to whip up a dance in the kitchen of their London apartment.

The goofy fun is captured in the video for his new single Put It All On Me.

It is his first music video in which the British crooner has roped in his wife.

The song, which celebrates love, also shows other real-life couples sharing their happy moments.

In the scenes which feature Sheeran and his wife, a caption reads: "Back in high school, Ed and Cherry were crushing hard. They made out at the Castle on the Hill.

"A few years ago, they reconnected, there were fireworks.

"They married in January 2019."

According to People magazine, Sheeran first met Seaborn at school when he was 11, but their relationship did not turn romantic until 2015.

The video has footage of the singer's massive home, bought with the mega earnings from his tenure as Britain's Artist of the Decade.

The accolade was recently given by the Official Charts Company.

The company keeps track of who sells what in Britain every week.

Sheeran's massive hit Shape Of You, which spent 14 weeks as No. 1 in 2017, was honoured as song of the decade.