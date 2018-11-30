Is the honeymoon over for Markle?

LONDON • The honeymoon for Meghan Markle in the court of media opinion could be over.

While the British media has gushed over her wedding to Prince Harry, fashion choices, pregnancy and the couple's recent tour of Australia and New Zealand, journalists now seem to have their knives out for the Duchess of Sussex.

Word is that some people are upset the 37-year-old American, who acted in television drama Suits (2011 to 2018), dared to put her own interpretation of what a royal should or should not do, reported CNN.

Among the allegations are that:

• Markle threw her weight around in the run-up to her May 19 wedding.

• An assistant quit after being hit with a deluge of e-mails and phone calls at 5am.

• The Queen was not happy that Markle asked for an emerald tiara for her wedding.

• Markle reduced her sister-in-law Kate Middleton to tears at the fitting for Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress.

• The animosity between Markle and Middleton prompted Prince Harry and his wife to move house from Kensington Palace to Windsor Castle.

But royal reporter Katie Nicholl has rubbished talk of a feud between Middleton and Markle. Cosmopolitan magazine quoted her as saying: "Kate and Meghan are very different people and they don't have a lot in common, but they have made an effort to get along."

Middleton has further quashed rumours of any bad blood. Asked on Wednesday if she was excited about Markle's pregnancy, the mother of three said: "Yeah, absolutely. It's such a special time to have all the kiddies and a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well as Louis, so it'll be really special."

Still, if others wonder why the palace has not addressed the rift issue directly, media pundits said that is actually in keeping with its keep-mum policy on private matters.