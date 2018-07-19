Is that the real Ed Sheeran?

BERLIN • Was it a case of two Eds better than one?

Fans of British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran could not believe their eyes when they came to the unveiling of his wax figure in Berlin's Madame Tussauds and saw him - or at least who they believed to be him - emerging from a limousine.

The waxwork museum had Nico Eckl, Sheeran's best-known lookalike, unveil the model of the chart-topping musician on Tuesday since the real Sheeran could not turn up due to his concert schedule, the museum said.

"We had him drive up in a limousine and hoped that the fans would go berserk and that is exactly what happened," said Ms Nina-Kristin Zerbe, spokesman for Madame Tussauds.

"The people shouted, wanted pictures with him," she added.

Eckl, with sunglasses covering his eyes, posed for photographers and fans with the waxwork of Sheeran, which was dressed in a blue checked shirt and featured some of the singer's arm tattoos plus a guitar.

"A lot of expertise and love for details went into this. As you can see - the freckles.

"It is not that easy to put freckles on a person. Or to prick in the eyelashes, the brows," Ms Zerbe said.

London's Madame Tussauds last month unveiled a different model of Sheeran at Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London, where customers sip their drinks surrounded by felines.

He was named the world's best-selling artist last year by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, thanks to his album Divide and singles Shape Of You and Perfect.

"I saw Ed Sheeran... actually I don't know if he is real or fake... It's quite surprising, but it's okay," said Mr Riccardo di Stefano, an Italian fan.

REUTERS