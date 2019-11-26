Is that Barack Obama? Ex-US president turns up at X Japan band leader Yoshiki's party

Will Mr Barack Obama now include a song from Japanese rockers X Japan in his music list?

His recent summer playlist of 44 songs include selections from Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Black Keys, Beyonce and H.E.R., among others.

The X Japan speculation arose after the former American president appeared in a photo posted by the band's leader Yoshiki.

Mr Obama turned up at a party in San Francisco to celebrate the musician's 54th birthday which fell on Nov 20.

SoraNews 24 reported that while Yoshiki did not mention how his friendship with Mr Obama started, there is talk that the two are likely to have met via a mutual friend.

Yoshiki, who also met Prince Charles recently in Buckingham Palace, has influential contacts around the the world, and he often pops up in events abroad.

Yoshiki, who is also known for his charitable efforts and interest in other creative disciplines, could work with Mr Obama and his wife Michelle, with the couple now expanding their horizons with a deal with Netflix to produce content.

Some music fans know they cannot turn back the clock but cannot help wondering if Mr Obama would have invited X Japan to play in the White House if he had befriended Yoshiki much earlier.

During his presidential tenure, top musicians like Paul McCartney and James Taylor performed in the White House.