Is Taylor Swift dropping hints of seventh studio album?

NEW YORK - Look what the Look What You Made Me Do singer - Taylor Swift - has inspired her fans to do.

They have come up with multiple theories to clue others in on why the superstar had posted a photo - featuring seven palm trees - online.

Swift had captioned the picture, which also showed a turquoise starry sky, in an enigmatic way, with only seven tree emojis.

That was not a mind-twister for her many fans who, to a person, said it was all too obvious what the photo, which was posted on Sunday and had since drawn more than 800,000 likes, really pointed to.

Because there are seven tree emojis, the common consensus is that a seventh studio album is on the way from Swift, 29.

One astute fan wrote: "So if there are 60 stars as some have said, let's say there are about 60/61. There are 61 days until April 26, Friday, a single release day! Another connection - April 26 is Arbor Day, a connection to palm trees?"

Arbor Day is marked by a call to people to plant trees.

Another sharp observer said: "Okay so in this picture there are four palm trees on the left (four country albums). There are two palm trees on the right (two pop albums). There is one large palm tree in the middle.

"This represents her new album. It's gonna be a different genre than anything she's ever done."

Yet another fan spotted that the photo was the seventh the pop star had posted to Instagram this year.

Last year, Taylor, whose last studio album, Reputation, was released in 2017, had also sent her fans speculating about a new album, with a photo posted in October.

On tour in Australia then, the picture showed her playing Scrabble with her mum.

The caption said teasingly: "Let the games begin."

Fans, noting the tiles - B, I, O, I and E - that she possessed, did their mathematics.

Knowing that the letter B is worth three points in the game and each vowel earns just one point, they gleefully toted up the tally and came up with seven.