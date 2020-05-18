Is Show Lo also a 'third party' in sex scandal?

TAIPEI • Does Taiwanese singer-host Show Lo know he may also be the third party in his relationship with television host Linda Chien?

Lo's ex-girlfriend Grace Chow, 31, wrote an explosive post on Weibo last month, announcing that she had broken up with Lo, 40, for some time.

The Chinese Internet celebrity accused Lo of cheating on her, having sexual relationships with other women and hosting sex parties.

The third party who came between the couple - Linda Chien, 36, one of Lo's co-hosts on long-running variety programme 100% Entertainment - later apologised to Chow on social media.

According to Taiwan's Apple Daily, Chien has been engaged to a doctor since last year and the event was reportedly held in the United States. It is not known if the scandal has affected the engagement.

Apple Daily said Chien was introduced to her fiance by her good friend, television host Momo Chu, in Shanghai.

Chu, 38, is married to Shanghai businessman Li Shenyan. She and Chien meet when they are in each other's neck of the woods.

According to ETtoday, Chien's boyfriend is a Shanghai businessman.

Two sources told the Taiwanese news portal that Chien has flown to Shanghai several times to meet him and they have also discussed plans for marriage.

When approached by the media, Chu said - through her manager - it was inappropriate for her to comment on Chien's personal affairs.

Meanwhile, Lo has been self-isolating at home in Taiwan since he returned from China on May 8. His agency said he has no plans for now to hold a press conference to explain the scandal.