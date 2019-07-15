Is Sammi Cheng still hurt by Andy Hui?

HONG KONG • Is it really water under the bridge for Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng and her husband, singer Andy Hui?

Hui, 51, was caught in a cheating scandal in April with TVB actress Jacqueline Wong, 30. Two days later, Cheng said she had forgiven him and chosen to brave the storm together with him.

The 46-year-old Cantopop queen continued to prepare for her 13 sold-out Follow Mi concerts in Hong Kong, which began last Friday and will end next Saturday.

Hui was spotted arriving at the Hong Kong Coliseum with aides at 7.50pm last Friday.

He was met with shouts and boos from Cheng's fans, who have probably not forgiven him for cheating on his wife. He did not sit out front but watched the concert from backstage.

He also attended Cheng's concert last Saturday, arriving at 7.20pm with his face expressionless and looking slightly forlorn, according to Ming Pao Daily News.

Cheng's first concert last Friday was attended by several celebrities, including Gigi Leung, Cherie Chung and Michelle Reis, as well as Ms Kimbie Chan, the wife of property tycoon Joseph Lau.

Cheng kicked off her show in a huge white bridal gown and super-high platform shoes, changing into four outfits in the first 20 minutes.

She began with her anthem Beautiful Life, from the romantic comedy Love On A Diet (2001), in which she co-starred with fellow superstar Andy Lau. It won Best Original Film Song at the Hong Kong Film Awards in 2002.

She performed other tracks such as Breakfast In Bed, Colour... Scent and Power Of Love at the concert.

When she sang her song, Hurt, she hid in a crystal pillar, showing only her head in an eye mask.

She walked out from the pillar after singing the song and removed her eye mask to reveal teary make-up.

She told fans: "If things happen and you are bruised all over the body, your love will be the best in the world after the pain."

Incidentally, two love songs she used to sing with Hui were not performed at the concert.