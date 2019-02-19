Is Lady Gaga splitting up with fiance Christian Carino?

NEW YORK - Has Lady Gaga ditched fiance Christian Carino?

Call it shallow speculation but many netizens did note that he was a no-show on Feb 10 at the recent Grammy Awards, where she won three prizes, including for best pop duo/group performance for Shallow, from the A Star Is Born movie.

Nor did Lady Gaga, 32, wear her US$400,000 (S$543,000) engagement ring.

Fans are adamant that the Bad Romance singer has reason to feel cheated by a loved one.

A report in the Radar portal said Carino, 50, a talent agent who represents the singer, had dinner with a brunette two days before the Grammy Awards.

"They were holding hands and it looked like a romantic date," a source said.

Lady Gaga further cemented talk of a rift when she posted photographs of her new tattoos on Valentine's Day, instead of images with Carino.

The couple announced their engagement four months ago.

Lady Gaga is also said to have unfollowed Carino on Instagram.

All eyes will now switch to the Oscars ceremony on Sunday (Feb 24), where she is up for Best Actress for her performance in A Star Is Born.

Will the couple walk the red carpet together or will the Paparazzi singer brave the media scrum alone?