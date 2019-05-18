Is Gong Li married again?

PARIS • Are Chinese actress Gong Li and French composer Jean-Michel Jarre married?

Rumours are rife that they have said "I do" to each other, based on recent lovey-dovey sightings.

According to Beijing News, Gong, 53, was at the airport when Jarre, 70, flew into Cannes on Tuesday.

They held hands and were a picture of contentment.

She was at the Cannes Film Festival to receive a Women In Motion honour - celebrating her contributions to cinema - on Sunday.

Previous recipients include Jane Fonda and Geena Davis.

Jarre, known for his electronic, ambient and new-age music, and Gong were also spotted on a date at a shopping mall.

In 2010, she and Singaporean businessman Ooi Hoe Seong divorced after 13 years of marriage.

Jarre, who also divorced in 2010, was married three times, including to Oscar-nominated English actress Charlotte Rampling.