Is Gaga having a Bad Romance?

NEW YORK • Has Lady Gaga ditched fiance Christian Carino?

Call it shallow speculation, but many netizens noted that he was a no-show at the recent Grammy Awards, where she won three prizes, including for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, for Shallow from the movie A Star Is Born.

Nor did the 32-year-old wear her US$400,000 (S$543,000) engagement ring.

Fans are adamant that the Bad Romance singer had reason to feel cheated by a loved one.

A report in the Radar portal said Mr Carino, 50, a talent agent who represents the singer, had dinner with a brunette two days before the Grammy Awards.

"They were holding hands and it looked like a romantic date," a source said.

Gaga further cemented talk of a rift when she posted photographs of her new tattoos on Valentine's Day, instead of images with him.

The couple announced their engagement four months ago.

Gaga is also said to have unfollowed Mr Carino on Instagram.

All eyes will now switch to the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, where she is up for Best Actress for her performance in A Star Is Born.

Will the couple walk the red carpet together, or will the Paparazzi singer brave the media scrum alone?