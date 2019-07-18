Is Etta Ng's marriage on the rocks?

HONG KONG • Elaine Ng's fears over the stability of her daughter's marriage seem to have come true.

Netizens have noted that Etta Ng, 19, has deleted photographs of Canadian social-media influencer Andi Autumn, 31, from her social-media accounts.

Autumn has done the same too, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Back in May, some netizens had already speculated that not all was well when Autumn posted a rant online asking a person, whom she did not name, to try to do more with life.

Etta, the estranged daughter of gongfu king Jackie Chan, has said before that her mother could not accept Autumn - whom she married in Canada last year - and that it led to many disputes.

But while former beauty queen Elaine Ng, 45, whose affair with Chan made the headlines in 1999, once said that Etta was not her daughter as she was upset over the way Etta led her life, she has always come to her rescue.

She bailed out Etta and Autumn last year, when the pair could not pay the bill for their stay in a Mong Kok hostel.

Netizens are now keeping a look-out for Etta to move back in with her mother.