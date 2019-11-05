Is actress Jacqueline Wong pregnant?

HONG KONG • Maybe Kenneth Ma can help clear the air.

Talk that his former girlfriend, Jacqueline Wong, is pregnant is once again making the rounds in Chinese social media channels, according to China Post.

In March, the TVB actress was rumoured to be in the family way when she threw up while shooting the drama The Maid Alliance. Then, she clarified that she had caught a cold and that Ma had taken her to see a doctor.

Ma, who is slated to be in Singapore for the StarHub Night Of Stars event on Nov 24, broke up with her when she was caught kissing singer Andy Hui in a taxi in April. Hui is married to singer Sammi Cheng.

If Wong is indeed pregnant, netizens are also asking who the father is.

The current speculation is tied to the continued silence from the 30-year-old who escaped to Los Angeles to avoid the backlash from the scandal.

While Wong is said to be taking directing and acting classes there, some speculate that she is actually preparing for childbirth there.

Some observers also think that it is strange that even when her employer gave her a second chance by broadcasting her shows that were canned initially, Wong has not taken the opportunity to return to Hong Kong or issue a statement about the turnaround in fortunes.

TVB recently started airing Finding Her Voice in Hong Kong.

Even if she is unsure about whether folk have truly forgiven her, she could have tested the waters by going to Malaysia to promote two other TVB shows that feature her. But there has been no word on that.

The Offliners is scheduled to air on cable TV channel Astro on Nov 18 while The Maid Alliance will screen from Dec 16.

Previously, there was also talk of Wong venturing into other careers, including real estate, but that was before TVB had a change of heart.