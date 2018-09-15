Irwin family to star in new TV series

Bindi and Robert Irwin (both above) will feature in Crikey! It’s The Irwins together with their mother, Terri.PHOTO: ROBERT BINDI / INSTAGRAM
Published
1 hour ago

SYDNEY • If you are a fan of "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, keep Oct 28 free.

That is when Animal Planet will broadcast Crikey! It's The Irwins, a series featuring his widow, Terri, 54, and their two children, Bindi, 20, and Robert, 14.

According to People magazine, the setting is the Australia Zoo in Queensland, where the three spend time caring for animals and promoting conservation.

"We work together, we live together. I love our animals and I love living here," Mrs Terri Irwin said.

Daughter Bindi pointed out that "we're all about carrying on in our dad's footsteps".

He died in 2006 at age 44 after he was struck in the heart by a stingray barb.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 15, 2018, with the headline 'Irwin family to star in new TV series'.
