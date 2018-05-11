Iron Man suit missing

LOS ANGELES • If you see someone dressed as Iron Man, call the police.

Los Angeles police said the gold and red suit worn by Robert Downey Jr in the original 2008 Marvel superhero smash hit was reported missing on Tuesday from a storage facility.

Officer Christopher No said the owners of the warehouse believe the iconic costume, valued at US$325,000 (S$437,000), vanished between February and April 25 from the prop storage warehouse in Pacoima, located north of downtown Los Angeles.

He said the "unusual" theft was considered high priority and detectives so far had no leads in the case.

The news comes as Marvel dominates the worldwide box office with the record-breaking Avengers: Infinity War, whose cast includes Downey Jr as Iron Man.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE