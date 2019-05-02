Iron Man buys lunch for Avengers: Endgame actresses

Robert Downey Jr hosted lunch for his female Avengers: Endgame co-stars while shooting the film.
Robert Downey Jr hosted lunch for his female Avengers: Endgame co-stars while shooting the film. PHOTO: ROBERTDOWNEYJR /INSTAGRAM
Published
1 hour ago

NEW YORK - A-list actor Robert Downey Jr is used to having power lunches with Hollywood's movers and shakers. But while shooting Avengers: Endgame, he decided to host lunch for a group of women who portray characters in the superhero movie, which is making a powerful impact at the box office.

Posting a throwback shot of the gathering on a movie set, he wrote: "#tbt #throwback #flashback to the #Women of @marvelstudios #mcu lunch I had the pleasure of hosting… #girlpower #epic #bts."

Some of the guests were still in costume and make-up.

They are Evangeline Lily, Danai Gurira, Elizabeth Olsen, Karen Gillan, Letitia Wright, Gwyneth Paltrow, Pom Klementieff, Brie Larson and Zoe Saldana.

Downey can afford to pick up the tab for the big group.

The actor, who plays Iron Man, reportedly earned a mighty US$75 million (S$102 million) from last year's Avengers: Infinity War.

#tbt #throwback #flashback to the #Women of @marvelstudios #mcu lunch I had the pleasure of hosting... #girlpower #epic #bts (📸 @jimmy_rich ) #TeamStark #thankyou good-times getting the ladies together...
Topics: 

Branded Content