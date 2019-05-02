Iron Man buys lunch for Avengers: Endgame actresses

NEW YORK - A-list actor Robert Downey Jr is used to having power lunches with Hollywood's movers and shakers. But while shooting Avengers: Endgame, he decided to host lunch for a group of women who portray characters in the superhero movie, which is making a powerful impact at the box office.

Posting a throwback shot of the gathering on a movie set, he wrote: "#tbt #throwback #flashback to the #Women of @marvelstudios #mcu lunch I had the pleasure of hosting… #girlpower #epic #bts."

Some of the guests were still in costume and make-up.

They are Evangeline Lily, Danai Gurira, Elizabeth Olsen, Karen Gillan, Letitia Wright, Gwyneth Paltrow, Pom Klementieff, Brie Larson and Zoe Saldana.

Downey can afford to pick up the tab for the big group.

The actor, who plays Iron Man, reportedly earned a mighty US$75 million (S$102 million) from last year's Avengers: Infinity War.