Invitations pour in for J-Lo to live in Italy

ROME• American pop diva Jennifer Lopez (photo) triggered a flood of invitations after she said in a magazine interview that she dreams of living in Italy.

Best known as J-Lo, the 50-year-old singer-actress and fashion designer was born in New York to Puerto Rican parents. Lopez, who lives in Los Angeles, told Vanity Fair this month that she pines for a more simple life in Italy. "I want to ride a bicycle, buy some bread and put it in a basket, go home and put some jam on it and eat it," Lopez said. "Or maybe do some painting or sit on a rocking chair looking at a beautiful panorama."

Her comments sparked a wave of attention from Italian towns and villages which say they meet the description of what she is looking for.

Italian media reported on Tuesday that Lopez spoke with Mr Paolo Truzzu, the mayor of Cagliari, Sardegna.

Mr Jonathan Lobati, the mayor of Lenna, a town in northern Italy, offered Lopez honorary citizenship if she decided to move there. Mr Marco Bianchi, the mayor of Celleno, which has a population of just over 1,300 people and is an hour's drive from Rome, said the town would be a perfect fit for Lopez.

She has not commented.

XINHUA