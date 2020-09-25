Invisible Stories' Yeo Yann Yann gets International Emmy nomination for Best Actress

SINGAPORE - Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann has been nominated for an International Emmy Award for her role in the HBO Asia original Invisible Stories - a six-part series created by home-grown director Ler Jiyuan.

The 43-year-old, known for her Golden Horse Award-winning roles in local director Anthony Chen's films Ilo Ilo (2013) and Wet Season (2019), was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress. She played Lian, a single mother caring for her 19-year-old son who displays aggressive behaviour following the death of his grandmother.

Invisible Stories, set in a fictional HDB estate, is shot entirely on location in Singapore and delves into the untold stories of the Singaporean heartland-dweller. It is available to stream on HBO Go.

The awards, which were announced in New York on Thursday by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, also nominated the second season of Singaporean film-maker Leon Cheo's People Like Us for Best Short-form Series.

The series follows the journey of four gay men living in Singapore.

Cheo said in a Facebook post about the nod: "A first for Singapore in the category. I am happy that the series has struck a chord with the judges at the International Emmys."

The winners of the awards will be announced in a ceremony produced from New York City on Nov 23.

Related Story Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann nominated for Best Actress at Asian Film Awards