InStyle magazine slammed for putting 'darker' Jennifer Aniston on cover

A magazine which put Jennifer Aniston on the cover has received a black mark from netizens.

They are upset that the Friends actress appears on the October cover of InStyle magazine with darkened skin.

Deeming it as culturally insensitive, they slammed the magazine, with one netizen writing: "In 2019, if you want a brown-skinned woman on your cover, put a brown-skinned woman on your cover."

On Wednesday (Sept 4), the magazine posted that Aniston, 50, has been "a beacon of American glamour for the past 25 years" and that "in a series of five newsstand covers, she channels iconic beauty looks from the 1960s and 1970s".

The post drew comments ranging from "I didn't know she was a person of colour" to "blackface".

Amid the backlash, a publicist for InStyle told NBC News: "This one shot in particular was inspired by Veruschka."

The German model was popular during the 1960s and the magazine sent NBC News three images of her appearing heavily tanned.

The other four covers, however, have been lapped up by Aniston's fans who observe that she is one prime example of a woman who looks better with age.