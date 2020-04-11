Instalment of All Rise to be filmed remotely

LOS ANGELES • In a first for an American television series, an episode of courtroom drama All Rise (2019 to present) will be filmed remotely to reflect real-life restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual production will use apps such as Zoom, FaceTime and WebEx, with each actor performing from home, according to CBS television network.

Once the sequences for each actor have been shot, the production team will use special effects to change the background. A cinematographer working alone from a vehicle will get external footage in Los Angeles - where the show is based - including shots of empty streets and desolate neighbourhoods.

The episode will reflect the "Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and its impact on the criminal justice system", CBS said.

It will be produced in accordance with the confinement guidelines in force in many places around the world, the network added.

The programme will depict a judge presiding virtually over a trial and characters will be shown managing their personal and professional lives under the tough restrictions designed to contain the virus.

"It's a unique chance for our All Rise family to band together - in our different homes, even cities - to tell a story about resilience, justice and the power of community," said Mr Greg Spottiswood, the show's executive producer.

Talk shows and news programmes in the United States have already adapted to the shutdown, with hosts such as Jimmy Fallon delivering material from their living rooms and basements.

But All Rise will test whether the approach works for scripted programmes as well.

The episode is slated to air on May 4. The legal drama, in its first season, is produced by Warner Bros and CBS Television Studios, part of the recently merged ViacomCBS.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG