Instagram proof of happy Chen-Chen family

TAIPEI • Is this the season of celebrity break-up rumours?

Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming and Chinese actress Angelababy refuted rumours this week that they are divorcing.

The latest couple to hit the headlines are Taiwanese actress Michelle Chen and Chinese actor Chen Xiao.

They married in 2016 after meeting on the set of Chinese television serial, The Romance Of The Condor Heroes (2014), where they played protagonists Yang Guo and Xiaolongnu. The couple have a two-year-old son, Chen Muchen.

Earlier this week, reports on Chinese websites claimed that the couple were engaged in a cold war, with Chen Xiao taking their son to his parents' home, while his wife had not seen Muchen for a long time due to her busy work schedule.

Chen Xiao's studio rebutted the rumour when approached by the media, while Michelle Chen posted photos on Instagram of Muchen feeding a rabbit and visiting an aquarium in Taiwan.

The 36-year-old actress yesterday posted a photo of her family (above) on Instagram to dispel the rumour further, as she sent birthday wishes to her husband, who celebrated his 32nd birthday yesterday.

It looks like the rumours of their break-up have been put to rest - for now.