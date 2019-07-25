Insightful take on life's complications

Fifteen years is not a brief time and, emotionally, they are several lifetimes for two accomplished musical acts - Iron & Wine's Seam Beam and Calexico, the Americana band fronted by Joey Burns and John Convertino - who last joined hands in 2005 for a mini-album, In The Reins.

Their latest collaboration, Years To Burn, is richer and more layered, reflecting the passing of time with its munificent blessings and unceasing ravages.

As Beam explains the title: "Years To Burn could mean you're cocky, you've got it made. Or, our life is ours to burn, to be inspired. Or you're burned by life, brutalised.

"It's an ambiguous title because life is complicated. Let's not talk like teenagers about love, desire, pain, 'cause we're not teenagers. And that's not a bad thing."

Listen to the title track, a waltz unspooling like autumnal longing over burnished brass and caressed ivories.

"The music across the street/A friend in its arms," Burns sings sotto voce, closely miked, the ambivalent words written by Beam. "Their breath in the cold/Disappears like a snake in the weeds."

AMERICANA/ INDIE ROCK YEARS TO BURN Calexico/Iron & Wine Sub Pop 4 stars

Such are the turns and twists of life, bliss and danger intertwined.

The album's opening track, What Heaven's Left, is similarly imbued with wonder and unknowingness.

"You take my doubt, let me believe/You find the lightning in the tops of my trees/What blink of a wild eye called you into this world?" asks Beam in a song which starts off as a sturdy country ballad, pedal steel and choral accompaniment, before Jacob Valenzuela's trumpet comes in like incense, then blooms into carnival-esque highs.

Beam is an elegantly astute raconteur - this could be an ode to a loved one, a spiritual guide or even inspiration itself.

In Midnight Sun, one of two songs co-written by Burns, the two musicians play off each other, like two mutts circling, then coming together.

They trade vocal duties and it can be difficult to tell them apart at times.

Perhaps that is the intended effect: Beam's balm of a voice soothes, whereas Burns' voice weaves in and out of the intoxicating Tex-Mex desert noir which Calexico thrive in.

The cinemascape is enhanced by Paul Niehaus' limber pedal steel and Rob Burger's smokey keys - alternately braiding and propulsive, soft and insistent.

It is a change of environment for Beam, who sounds refreshingly freed and indeed empowered to feel his way through the expanse.

One feels a palpable release of joy in the lead-off single Father Mountain and Follow The Water, both complemented by Burns' suitably spectral vocals.

The alchemy is perfected by the time one comes to The Bitter Suite, a trio of mini-movements sung at first in Spanish by Valenzuela, before sliding into some slack-jawed, psychedelic avant-jazz in its middle phase, before concluding in a lovely, starry-eyed farewell stroll by Beam.