Injured Simon Yam gets message of support from Angelina Jolie

HONG KONG • In 2010, when Angelina Jolie was promoting her action movie Salt in Moscow, Russia, a fan grabbed her on the red carpet.

The petrified actress managed to break the woman's hold with the help of her security team.

Her experience must have made her sympathise with the plight of Hong Kong actor Simon Yam (above, in a 2016 photograph), who was stabbed in the abdomen and hand at a promotional event in Zhongshan, China, on July 20.

Yam, 64, who is recovering from the ordeal, has since made public appearances again, appearing in Guangzhou on Aug 11 to publicise his upcoming movie Little Q.

Last Wednesday, he popped up at a fund-raising event in Hong Kong, where he told the media once again he was grateful for all the messages of support, including one from Jolie.

They were both cast in 2003's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle Of Life.

Yam said he was touched by her concern since he considers her a superstar. "Of course, I personally replied to her to say thank you."

Yam, whose arm is still in a sling, revealed that physiotherapy is likely to take up to nine months.

The actor, whose resume includes numerous action movies, wants to be in tip-top condition again, but any gym work will have to wait until the sling comes off in eight to 10 weeks' time.

While his wife, model Qi Qi, and their daughter have lost weight worrying about him, Yam said he had gained 0.5kg from eating home-cooked meals.

Qi Qi reportedly learnt to brew tonics in a bid to boost his recovery.

Given that he cannot take on movie projects yet, Yam said he is focusing on his family.

One reward for their dedication to him?

He is allowing them to decide where to take a holiday.

For now, he is basking in positive reviews for Little Q, which tracks the relationship between a blind chef and a guide dog.

One reviewer said in the hands of a lesser actor, the movie could have sunk into melodrama, but Yam's portrayal of the chef was a nuanced, dignified one.